New Delhi: Delhi Capitals players including Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull were photographed celebrating Holi along with captain Rishabh Pant. The official handle of the Delhi Capitals tweeted these pictures ahead of their first game against Mumbai Indians. It is noteworthy that both teams will battle it out against each other on March 27 starting at 3:30.Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Ask Fans Where to Find the Best Butter Chicken in Mumbai

A DC camp filled with colours and smiles 🎨😁 Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli from the DC Family 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/691AlJgqK5 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 17, 2022

Youngsters like Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Vicky Ostwal have begun practice in their training camps located in Mumbai. Speaking about his experience with franchise so far, Dhull said, “This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent in everything that I am doing. I am looking forward to interacting with Rishabh bhaiyya and David Warner. I am also very excited to meet Ricky Ponting. He has been a great player and a great human being. It will be a big achievement for me to interact with him.”

The left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal expressed about his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals, “From watching the IPL on TV to getting into a franchise is a big journey for me. It will sink in slowly. It’s been great to meet all the players and the members of the coaching staff.”

Ostwal also said that he is looking to take tips from all-rounder Axar Patel, “I want to meet Axar Patel as soon as possible. Being a left-arm spinner, he has been an inspiration for me. I am looking to take tips from him with regards to the way I should bowl in T20s. It will also be good to work with a legend of the game – Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre sir and it’s such a proud moment for me to be around these people.”