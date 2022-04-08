Mumbai: Following another loss, Delhi Capitals are not living up to their potential in IPL 2022 and Rishabh Pant and Co would like to get the house back in order. The Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Thursday at the DY Patil stadium. The captain of Delhi, Rishabh Pant, reckoned his side was 10-15 runs short from where they would have wanted to be. He also said with the dew coming in things were tough for his bowlers in the middle.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Hails Ayush Badoni After Lucknow Beat Delhi in a Thriller

“When the dew is like that you can’t be complaining, as a batting unit we were 10-15 short, at the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them,” Pant said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Anrich Nortje Surprises Quinton De Kock With 150 kmph Beamer During LSG vs DC | WATCH VIDEO