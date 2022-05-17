Mumbai: With a win over Punjab Kings on Monday, Delhi Capitals have taken a massive stride towards making the playoffs. Heading into the last week of the round-robin stage, the Capitals would be in with a massive chance of becoming the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. In the playoffs one player they would hope to have in the side is Prithvi Shaw. The young opener is a beast in the T20 format and opening with David Warner would certainly boost Capitals chances.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

"I think he's 50-50. We'll know in a few days' time," Rishabh Pant told broadcaster Star Sports.

Shaw is not available because he is recovering from typhoid at the moment.

“Throughout the tournament we have been losing one, and winning one game. That’s something we wanted to change as a team and we got it,” Pant said after the win at the post-match presentation.

Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were inspirational in the middle overs even as Shardul Thakur complemented the duo with a career-best IPL figures as Delhi Capitals inched closer towards play-off qualifications beating Punjab Kings by 17 runs.

Invited to bat, DC posted 159 for 7 courtesy Mitchell Marsh’s 48-ball 63 and then restricted Punjab to 142 for 9. Thakur (4/36), Axar (2/14) and Kuldeep (2/14) shared eight wickets among them while Anrich Nortje got the important wicket of Jonny Bairstow. It is between overs 6-14 where Delhi won the game as Kuldeep and Axar cumulatively gave away only 28 runs in seven overs with four wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37). Punjab Kings: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 44; Shardul Thakur 4/36).