Kolkata: The game was slipping away from West Indies when Rovman Powell walked into the middle on Friday in the second T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With West Indies' chances of a win dying, Powell injected some real hope with his big-hitting in the backend.

Despite his breathtaking 68* off 36 balls, Powell could not take his side over the line in a 186-run chase. His innings was laced with five sixes and four boundaries. Whatever it be, his big-hitting caught the attention of Rishabh Pant, who would be his captain at the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season of the IPL.

After the game, Pant admitted that he was glad to see Powell hit the ball like a bullet. "He (Powell) was hitting bullets. At the back of my mind I was happy as well as Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals (smiles)," he said during the presentation where he was awarded the man of the match.

Earlier, Pant came up with the goods as he smashed a brilliant 52* off 28 balls to power India to 186 for five in 20 overs.