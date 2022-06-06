Mumbai: Riyan Parag hogged the limelight for unnecessary reasons during IPL 2022 when he gave a death stare to veteran Ravichandran Ashwin after being runout against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Days after IPL 2022 has got over, Parag has finally broken his silence over his action on the senior cricketer. Parag said had Ashwin been a tailender, he would not have reacted in that fashion. He also revealed that Ashwin tendered an apology after the episode.Also Read - WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra Engage in Hilarious Conversation, Video Goes Viral

“’It would’ve been fine if Ashwin was batting with tailender. He should run when I’m batting. I was shocked. I just stared at him once and walked back. Later, Ashwin came to me and said sorry because he was thinking something at that time and didn’t run. But you all will just create anything like Riyan Parag gives ‘death stare’ to Ravichandran Ashwin,” he said during a gaming stream on Rooter. Also Read - Joe Root Gets 'Hero's Welcome' at Lord's After Leading England to Win Over New Zealand With Century | WATCH VIDEO

Parag also spoke of the fight with Harshal Patel last year which grabbed headlines. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st T20I vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant Over Dinesh Karthik; Umran Malik Debut Likely

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn’t see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since,” Parag recalled.

It was a good year for the Rajasthan Royals side as they finished runner-up following a loss against Gujarat Titans in the final by seven wickets. Jos Buttler was named Man of the tournament for being the highest run-getter.