Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag courted controversy during the match against Lucknow Super Giants when he took a catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

The incident took place in the final over of the match when the Australian all-rounder Stoinis smashed a low full toss from Prasidh Krishna for a six to begin the over. However, on the next ball, he again tried to smash it over the rope, only to find Parag at long-on. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

Parag decided to make a bit of a show of the catch as he pretended to nearly touch the ball to the ground, a gesture that did not impress the commentators or even many fans. He gestured that the ball had not touched the ground, probably mocking the third umpire. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

Earlier, Parag had claimed a catch of Stoinis but the third umpire ruled that the ball had bounced before reaching the RR player. Parag, nonetheless, found another opportunity to hold on to Stoinis’ catch in the 20th over.

Seeing his unprecedented gesture on the field, former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden who was doing commentary said, “I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is a very, very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly.”

“Future will determine that,” said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag’s gesture.