IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates ; Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town on Sunday night in Ahmedabad after he led Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL triumph in it's first year. The Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals at a packed Narendra Modi stadium by seven wickets. For his brilliance with the bat and the ball, Hardik was awarded the man of the match.

"This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it's a batter's game but bowlers win you games," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets.