IPL 2022 Follow-Up LIVE Updates ; Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town on Sunday night in Ahmedabad after he led Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL triumph in it’s first year. The Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals at a packed Narendra Modi stadium by seven wickets. For his brilliance with the bat and the ball, Hardik was awarded the man of the match.Also Read - Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal Chill With Dhanashree After GT Beat RR; Heartwarming PICS go VIRAL

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Hardik Pandya is The Future India Captain Reckons Michael Vaughan

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets. Also Read - IPL 2022 Winner : Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Trolled By Many, Counted By None En Route To Maiden IPL Trophy

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel greeted & felicitated the team of Gujarat Titans, the winners of IPL 2022. He also presented a memento to captain Hardik Pandya.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Cricket Fans are so excited about the road show as they all are eagerly waiting for the team outside the Hyatt Hotel. here are the photos.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat Chief Minister honored the players of Gujarat Titans including Hardik Pandya. Be with the captain. Bus roadshow is about to start.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium.
    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: The Police had done the arrangements for the roadshow as there is a diversion of traffic.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: According to the city police, the roadshow permission was sought by the Gujarat Titans team’s chief operating officer Arvind Singh. The Roadshow has been approved