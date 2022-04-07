Pune: Five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are having a tough time this year as the team have lost 3 back to back matches. In their recent outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were blown away from by Pat Cummins brutal knock where the latter finished off the match with 24 balls to spare. MI skipper Rohit Sharma couldn’t hide his frustration as it was evident in the post match press conference.Also Read - IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana Reprimanded For Breaching Code of Conduct In MI vs KKR Match

The first question from Danny Morrison, one of the commentators, was not audible and a visibly-irritated Rohit asked to increase the volume. 'Awaaz badhao yaar uska," Rohit Sharma was heard saying. However, the man gathered himself to answers all the questions in a smooth manner.

The video shared on social media has gone viral ever since. Check video here.

Rohit also added that Pat Cummins’ onslaught will be hard to digest.

“Never expected him to come and play like that! Lot of credit to him for the way he played. With the bat we didn’t start well. Over the last four overs, to get 160-plus was a great effort…

“We had the game until the 15th over, but the way Cummins played… We thought we could have them. But this will be hard to digest – the way it turned out to be in the last few overs. There is a lot of hard work we need to put in,” Rohit said.

MI need a win desperately to open their account in the tournament. Their next match against a well positioned RCB is scheduled to take place on 9th April.

Inputs from PTI