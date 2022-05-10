Mumbai: It was a night for Jasprit Bumrah to remember as he returned with a career-best five for 10 in his four overs – it includes a maiden – against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the DY Patil stadium. Unfortunately, despite Bumrah’s good show with the ball, Mumbai ended losing the match by 52 runs as they failed to chase 166. Following another heartbreaking loss, Rohit Sharma hailed Bumrah while blaming the batting for the poor show.Also Read - MI vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah Picks up His Maiden 5-Wicket Haul in IPL - How Twitterverse Hailed Pacer

” I would take that total on that pitch. Was a great effort from the bowling unit, Bumrah was special. Disappointed the way we batted. Poor from the batters. Not really (difficulty of batting on this pitch). We are playing our fourth game here and we know what to expect here,” Rohit said after the loss at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs KKR, Match 56: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

“Great effort from Bumrah and the entire bowling unit. Batters let us down,” he added. Also Read - KKR IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED After Win vs MI: All You Need To Know

Bumrah’s return to form comes as a huge relief to a majority of Indian cricket fans and his Mumbai Indians and India captain, Rohit Sharma.

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs.

While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).