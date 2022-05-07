Mumbai: It may be a tad-bit too late, but Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the season on Friday against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne stadium. The game went down to the wire, but Mumbai held their nerves to come out on top and win the game by five runs. They may be out of the playoff race, but the win will help them end the season a high.Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB to Wear Green Jersey vs SRH. Social Media Post Hints | SEE PIC

Following the win, Rohit Sharma hailed Tim David who hit a breathtaking 44* off 21 balls to help Mumbai post 177 for six.

"Tim David finished things really well. We knew it would be tough, but we held our nerves and that was good to see," he said at the post-match presentation.

Calling the win as 'very satisfying', Rohit reckoned they were 15-20 runs short. He added: "It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we'll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short."

Invited to bat, Rohit (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) gave Mumbai a rollicking start but the five-time champions lost three quick wickets before David (44 not out off 21 balls) lifted the team to a competitive total.

In Titans’ run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).