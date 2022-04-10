New Delhi: Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra minced no words in criticizing Mumbai Indians after they failed to open their account yet again as they were handed a 7-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Praises Anuj Rawat, Calls Him a Player For Future

It will now be a herculean task for the 5-time IPL champions MI to qualify for the playoffs. Although, they are deemed as slow starters, but with the introduction of 2 new teams this year will add to their woes. After the RCB vs MI match ended, the 44-year old was left perplexed with MI's tactics in the match. Chopra said that MI has already made this year's IPL an 8-team tournament with their performance.

"Mumbai have already made it an eight-team tournament. What is Mumbai doing? They decided to go with just two overseas players. I mean why, how? Tim David, Fabien Allen, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills – all of them are sitting out. You have Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep – you played them but is that going to work?"

Chopra also added that the Mumbai Indians had weakened their bowling lineup considerably with their team selection. Chopra said on his official YouTube channel – “You have such a long batting that you have just four bowlers left – Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin and these are your four. It means the fifth bowler will be either Kieron Pollard or Dewald Brevis. Good luck Mumbai.”

Mumbai Indians will battle it out against Punjab Kings in their next match scheduled on 13th April.