Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the two best batters in white-ball cricket. Yes, recently their form has been worrying but plaudits reckon there is nothing to worry. During a Q&A session organised by ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, he answered many fan questions. Shastri, who has seen Rohit and Virat from close quarters, was put on the spot when a fan asked him to pick between Rohit and Virat.

Shastri's reply to the question is unmissable and that left the fans in splits. Well, his response had nothing to do with cricket.

"Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai," replied Shastri.

Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Shastri seemed to be at his wittiest best. Another fan drew a sketch of Shastri and asked him to comment on it. Shastri replied: “Please mita de yaar.”

Please mita de yaar 😭😭 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

The ex-India coach is part of the IPL broadcasting team currently.

Meanwhile, the tournament is very well poised as teams vye for playoff spots. With Gujarat, Lucknow and Rajasthan having qualified already, there is merely one spot left. And there are two teams in contention for that – Bangalore and Delhi. While Bangalore has played all its games, they would be hoping that Mumbai can beat Delhi by a big margin as that would help them edge past and go through to the playoff.

Mumbai take on Delhi on May 21 at the Wankhede stadium.