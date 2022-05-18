Mumbai: Three sixes off T Natarajan in the 18th over and looked like Tim David was determined to take Mumbai Indians over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium. But an unfortunate runout in the last ball of that very over changed the course of the game. Following the loss, MI captain Rohit Sharma also rued the runout of David and said they believed they could win till that happened.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

“Till about the second to last over, I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout of Tim David.. but we thought we were very much in the game till that runout,” Rohit told Star Sports. Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

“Even 19 runs to go with two overs, you would back yourself to get that but unfortunately we couldn’t do it. Credit to Sunrisers to hold their nerve. It was a very tense moment and they held their nerve very well at the back end,” Rohit said. Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

An optimistic Rohit admitted that Mumbai want to finish the season on a high and hinted that changes could be expected in the final game of the season.

Just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note. We will try everything we can from our side. If there is an opportunity to try out new guys we will definitely look to do that as well.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).