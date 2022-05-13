Mumbai: Kieron Pollard has not been in good form in IPL 2022 and is one of the reasons why Mumbai Indians has failed to make an impact this season. While he is a senior member in the MI camp and a retained player as well, it is never easy to ask him to sit out. Following the win over Chennai, Rohit Sharma explained how Pollard made things easy by opting to sit out himself as he realised a team has to be built for the next season.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Health Update: Shane Watson Hints DC Batter's IPL 2022 Campaign Might be Over

"He's been a stalwart for Mumbai, he came out and said that he's okay with that. We are keeping one eye on what are the holes to be filled out for the next year," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Bowling coach of MI Zaheer Khan also hailed Pollard's attitude for the team. Claiming that it was not easy, Zaheer revealed how Pollard made things easy.

Now, Mumbai and Chennai are out of the playoffs race which has to be the biggest surprise of IPL 2022 as these are the two heavyweights of the cash-rich league.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).