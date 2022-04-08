Mumbai: Mumbai Indians were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets and with four overs to spare. Pat Cummins was the star for KKR as he smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of IPL to take his side over the line against the most successful team in the history of the league. Following the heavy loss against Kolkata, captain Rohit Sharma gave a motivational dressing-room speech where he asked his players to show a little more desperation to win.Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Umesh Yadav is The Reason Why THIS Ex-Australian Cricketer is Looking Forward to Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

"I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field – with the bat, with the ball," he said in a video posted by MI.

Rohit also said if the team wins, everybody does and same is the case when it loses.

“We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It’s all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me,” he said further.

Kolkata, who are top of the points table with three wins in four games, take on Mumbai on April 9. It is expected to be a humdinger.