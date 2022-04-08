IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Having lost the first match to Punjab Kings (PBKS) convincingly, the Faf du Plessis-led side has come back really well by winning two back-to-back matches out of the three they have played so far in the tournament.Also Read - CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja's No-Look Basket Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Bangalore won against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match by 3 wickets which was followed by a 4-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Bangalore play their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 9 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

While star player Virat Kohli is yet to find his mojo this season, their captain Du Plessis (88) started the season with a bang against Punjab although his team went on to lose in a high-scoring match. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel were back among the wickets in their next match against KKR while Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik bailed them out of trouble against the Royals.

Here are the latest updates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp:

Faf handed the responsibility of the victory song to Willey, who wrote the lines and jammed with Virat, Maxi, DK and Faf before the match against RR. Safe to say, the team and the 12th Man Army loved it. Here’s how everything panned out.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/lym6MyC7TX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2022

Maxwell on Captain Faf du Plessis

“We’re really happy with Faf (du Plessis) at the helm. We think he’s going to do a great job for the franchise and even the way he started, you can tel’ he’s got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example with his actions; but he also performs really well. To have a guy of his quality at the top of the order is something that’s great for the franchise,” said Maxwell in a video of the ‘Bold Diaries’ series on Thursday.

Maxwell also felt that apart from having du Plessis as captain, the team is strong enough to go all the way to the trophy. “And hopefully, the senior guys around can help him out as well. So, it’s not just him shouldering all that workload we’d potentially have seen in the previous years at RCB.”

“To have, I suppose, a solid leadership group behind him to sort of feel like it’s not just him out there having to shoulder all the load. Hopefully, we can help him out at different stages. But we’re very fortunate with the squad that we’ve got. We believe it’s a winning squad.”

Faf du Plessis on Dinesh Karthik’s Brilliant Knock

“That’s one out of the hat. To pull it out of nowhere you need some good characters, and DK (Dinesh Karthik) is as big a character as you can get. That calmness towards the end allows others to just come in,” said du Plessis.

Dinesh Karthik After His Knock Against Rajasthan Royals

Karthik, who was adjudged as the player of the match, said, “I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet.

“I have a goal and I want to achieve something. We needed 12 runs an over, so you need to figure out what to do. Stay calm, know your game and who you can take on. Made an effort to play white-ball cricket, practice matches, and scenarios. Those are the hours you put in when no one sees.

“The real work is done in the lead-up, which is what I’ll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it’s not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot,” added Karthik.

