Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a group stage match to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on May 4 (Wednesday). While the Red Army is coming in to the match after losing three games in a row, the Yellow Army under the leadership of MS Dhoni won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. Both RCB and CSK have already faced each other in IPL 2022. To note, the defending champions had beaten RCB by a convincing margin. However, it will be a different day and RCB will want to settle the scores and make a strong comeback in the tournament. Both teams look strong on paper and it will be an exciting contest between the two heavyweights of the long-running tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022: Getting Cap From Rohit Sharma Really Pumped Me Up; Gave Me Confidence, Says Tilak Varma

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: RCB Up Against CSK As Southern Derby Returns

What are the timings of RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 5 Wednesday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Thought About Putting His Name Back Into Auctions, Here's Why He Backed Out

Where is the RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.