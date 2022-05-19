Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match 67 Live Streaming

Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) somehow find themselves in a position where their fate is out of their hands once again. If the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB will be ruled out of playoff contention. But before that, the three-time finalists need to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19. GT, having already sealed a spot in Qualifier 1, might want to rest a few players ahead of the playoffs. Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation at the top of the order in the powerplay, while captain Hardik Pandya has led from the front. The bowling attack is versatile, with several quality options like Lockie Ferguson waiting on the bench to make a return to the playing XI. The last time the two teams met in IPL 2022, GT emerged victorious by six wickets as Rahul Tewatia and David Miller strung together a brilliant partnership. But the fact that Bangalore managed to put 170 up on the board despite Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik contributing a combined total of two runs will be encouraging for them.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs GT, Live Cricket Score: Kohli-Faf Off To Good Start In 169 Chase

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - IPL 2022: Livid Matthew Wade Reacts After Controversial Dismissal As Virat Kohli Consoles Him | Picture Goes Viral

What are the timings of RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 19 Thursday. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Where is the RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022?

The RCB vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs GT Possible Playing 11

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.