Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match 60 Live Streaming

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.

Barring Virat Kohli, all of their batters are in top form with uncapped Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror complementing seasoned pros like skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. They had started their campaign with a win over RCB and are on 10 points with five wins and six losses. The fact that they have not been able to win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 13 Friday.

Where is the RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022?

The RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs PBKS Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.