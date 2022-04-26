Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first ball duck in the competition.Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik's Father Echoes Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's Words, He is the Future of Indian Cricket

RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game. While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan have had two successive wins and are one of the in-form teams this season.

While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time. Du Plessis, the highest run-scorer for his team, has blown hot and cold with the willow but remains a vital cog for the team.

Karthik too with his hitting abilities is playing the finisher’s role to near perfection. They are up against Rajasthan’s varied attack, led by Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli in the past with the delivery that comes in. Prasidh Krishna and the spin duo of wily Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can also pose problems for the RCB batters. Chahal, with 18 wickets so far, can turn the game on its head.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 26 April Tuesday.

Where is the RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between RCB vs RR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs RR Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.