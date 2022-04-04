Mumbai: MS Dhoni may be 40, but he is as sharp as ever and is aging like vintage wine. His mere presence in the dressing-room can lift the morale of a team – that is his impact. He is arguably the most experienced Indian cricketer featuring in IPL and his experience benefitted young Shivam Dube on Sunday feels ex-India pacer RP Singh. Chasing 181 to win, CSK were reduced to 36 for five when Dhoni joined Dube. The two stitched a crucial partnership of 62 runs from 46 deliveries.Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Has Many Flaws, Combinations Very Poor, Says Former Pakistan Spinner

"Anything is possible when MS Dhoni is at the crease. We have seen in the past how he has won such matches for his side. But in this game, CSK's top-order batters were dismissed early. Shivam Dube played fearlessly. He was able to form an important partnership in the middle because he had someone like MS Dhoni at the other end," Singh said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

Despite the heavy loss against Punjab, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on Dube. "He (Dube) has been batting so well, he batted well today, keeping him in a good frame of mind would be the key. Definitely we'll try our best, work hard and come back stronger," Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.