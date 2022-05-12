Navi Mumbai, May 12: Delhi Capitals were at their very best yesterday night as they romped to an 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals thanks to Mitchell Marsh and David Warner’s half-century.Also Read - IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Two Indian Captains Dhoni vs Rohit in IPL Game Today, Critical Match Win for Both| Watch Video

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant hogged limelight when he breached the 4000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

"Arrived on the scene as an absolute smasher, living it like an audacious entertainer. 4000 T20 runs for our Captain Pantastic," wrote the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

His overall figures in T20 cricket now read as: – 4004 runs in 154 T20 matches at an average of 33.09 and strike rate of 146.55, with two centuries and 22 half-centuries.

Earlier, Marsh came out to lead the chase with a 62-ball 89 while opener David Warner hanged around to play the anchor, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 41 balls as Delhi chased down 161 to register a much-needed win over Rajasthan to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

“It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way. I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there,” said Pant after the match.

Pant felt that if fielding had been better, it would have been the perfect match Delhi needed in an inconsistent campaign. “Destiny is always in your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game.”

Pant had signed off by saying that Delhi are missing the services of opener Prithvi Shaw, who is admitted to hospital due to high fever. “We miss him (Prithvi Shaw) but we can’t control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me.”

With Delhi now at 12 points in as many matches and sitting at fifth place in points table, they will next face Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium on Monday to give a big boost to their playoffs hopes.