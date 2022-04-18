New Delhi: Sunil Narine is a true legend in T20 cricket and his number speaks for himself. He has been an asset to the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League and has played a massive role in the franchise’s two IPL winning campaigns.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score: RR Start Favourites Against Depleted KKR

After 10 years of service, the West Indian will be featuring in a milestone 150th T20 match for the Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Mamba King all set for his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th T20 match for KKR tonight! Sunil Narine – a small boy from Trinidad to a legend of cricket’s shortest format 🇹🇹✈️🌏#SunilNarine • #KnightsTV presented by @glancescreen | #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68ZUIFJem — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 18, 2022



The Trinidad spinner has scalped a total of 162 wickets in 149 matches for KKR across all competitions. In the IPL he has 147 wickets in 140 matches and has taken a total of 15 in 10 matches in the Champions League T20.

“Yeah I have always told Venky Mysore that hopefully I don’t play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR so hopefully I start and finish her,” Narine told KKR. “I think it’s a great achievement. You don’t see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully, I can continue to be with them in the future”, he asserts.

In 2018 IPL, he was the Most Valuable Player and has won it for 2-times. He is also the first bowler in the IPL to scalp 3 four-wicket hauls and held the fastest half-century in the cash-rich league in 15 balls, a record which he held it till 2018.