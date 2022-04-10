New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal recently said in a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals franchise that he was hung from a balcony during the 2013 IPL by a Mumbai Indians teammate, 15 floors above the ground. The incident has created a lot of stir in the cricketing fraternity and many have insisted him to reveal the name of the cricketer. Ex India coach Ravi Shastri was furious on hearing the incident and have called for ‘life ban’ against the culprit.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Score: Shaw-Warner Start Well For DC

“No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone’s life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all. It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo‘s ‘T20 Time Out’. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni's Ability to Absorb Pressure Sign of a Future Star, Says Harbhajan Singh

“It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny,” he told. Also Read - KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

“You do not want an unfortunate incident for you to wake up, if something like that happens, you have to step up and tell the people concerned. Just like you are told by the Anti-Corruption Unit when there is an approach made by someone or the other when it comes to fixing, it is your job to approach the authorities to let them know,” he added.