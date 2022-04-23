Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant stood his ground for calling back his batters after the umpires did not check for a possible waist-high delivery in the dramatic final over of their IPL match against Rajathan Royals, saying he thought it was no-ball and the third umpire should have intervened. However, amidst all the chaos, fans almost missed what transpired between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.Also Read - Rishabh Pant No Ball Controversy In DC vs RR Match: Wankhede Crowd Chants Cheater! | Watch Video | IPL 2022

In a viral video from the match, Chahal can be seen ‘forcing’ Kuldeep to go back to the batting stance as the latter was waiting for his captain’s (Rishabh Pant) intructions. Watch video here. Also Read - Rishabh Pant's No Ball Controversy In DC vs RR Match: Twitter Applaud Delhi Capitals Shane Watson For His Stand

Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, “I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it’s not in my control.

Inputs from PTI