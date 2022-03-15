Mumbai: With the IPL less than a fortnight away, BCCI is keeping no stone unturned. A report in Cricbuzz on Monday evening suggests that there will be two major changes in rule in the upcoming season of the IPL. What exactly happens if a side cannot field the required number of players with majority of the team hit by Covid-19? In such a case, first – BCCI will try to reschedule the match and if that is not possible – the matter will be referred to the Technical Committee and they will take the final call.Also Read - Kabaddi Player Sandeep Nangal Ambian Shot Dead in Jalandhar

A BCCI communique on Monday (March 14) said: "Unable to field a team on account of COVID for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder.

"The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding." This is a shift from the previous rule which said that the board "will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points."

The second change of rule is that multiple DRS will now be available in order to cut down on wrong decisions.

“In each innings, the number of reviews have been increased from one to two,” the BCCI said and endorsed the recent Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) suggestion that the new batsman will have to take the strike even if the batsmen in the middle crossover during a catch.