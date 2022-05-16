Mumbai: From Ravindra Jadeja stepping down as CSK captain mid-season to MS Dhoni taking over, a lot of drama has happened around captaincy for Chennai Super Kings. Now, with Dhoni having already said at a toss that he would be seen in a ‘different yellow’ colour, speculations are rife over who would be the next CSK captain if Dhoni does not play next year. While some feel Ruturaj Gaikwad – who leads Maharashtra – is a good option, ex-South African skipper Shaun Pollock feels otherwise.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Pollock feels the Gaikwad is too young and the franchise should look outside the camp for a new leader.

"If Dhoni decides he's not going to be around next year then I am afraid you have to go outside the camp. I don't think Gaikwad at this stage would be capable of taking the responsibility on his shoulders particularly when there might be an outflux of all that experience. If you still have all those experience campaigners around you then you can make it work but you'll probably have some very new wet-behind-the-ears individuals to captain and I think that would be too big a challenge for him at this stage," Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

“To start off, batting first wasn’t a really good idea. The fast bowlers their ball wasn’t coming on. That’s why the batsmen found it tough to hit. The second half it got slightly better. Spinners I felt both halves it was pretty even. Bit more runs in the middle overs would have been good,” Dhoni said after the loss against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.