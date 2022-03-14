Surat: Just ahead of IPL 2022, things are not looking up for defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai-based franchise has problems that needs solutions quickly. Two of their big players – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar – are still awaiting their fitness clearances. Only once they get that, can they join the training in Surat along with other CSK members. Now, that is a cause for concern!Also Read - Faf du Plessis Hails Ex-RCB Captain Virat Kohli; Identifies Similarity With CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

While opener Ruturaj had a hand injury, Chahar had sustained a hamstring tear which may require him to stay out of action for a minimum of six to eight weeks. That would mean Chahar would miss the first phase of the IPL. Also Read - IPL 2022: Really Looking Forward to Working With Kumar Sangakkara, Says Shubham Garhwal

Asked about the availability of last year’s highest run-getter Ruturaj and this year’s Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said: “We are not aware of their current fitness status and won’t be able to tell you when they would join the squad. Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match-fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Check Out KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants Jersey Images Leaked On Social Media

Photos and videos of CSK training from Surat has surfaced online. Going by the content available, it looks like Dhoni is hitting the ball well and that could be a cause of concern for the opposition.

CSK play the tournament opener against KKR at the Wankhede stadium.

CSK Full Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.