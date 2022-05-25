Mumbai: It was another season where Arjun Tendulkar could not make his Mumbai Indians debut. While his wait for that continues, father Sachin Tendulkar had some sound advise for his son. Asking him to forget about selection, Sachin asked Arjun to keep working hard on his game.Also Read - Sanju Samson Claims Eden Gardens Wicket Was Sticky And Swing in Powerplay After Qualifier 1

"He ( Arjun) should focus on his game and do not think about the selection part. I don't get involved in the selection process I leave that part to the management only," said Sachin Tendulkar on his Youtube video.

There were speculations that Arjun would be playing the final game of Mumbai as the Rohit Sharma-led side had already crashed out of the playoffs race, but that did not happen. It was strange as well as Rohit had said they would look to try as many players as possible before the last game. The left-arm pacer was also not picked in the Mumbai Ranji squad.

Sachin also went on to hail Tim David for his hitting abilities.

Talking about Tim David, Sachin said: “He is not just a big hitter he can play all around the ground from cover area to sweeper area. In the game against Sun Risers Hyderabad in 18th over he hit 3 balls 3 sixes which shows his mindset and confidence in his ability.”

After a disappointing 2022 season, the five-time champions would like to bounce back to winning ways in the upcoming season.