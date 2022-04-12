Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batter to have ever played cricket – his statistics suggest so. While no cricketer has yet come close to Tendulkar’s feat of most runs and centuries in both formats, ex-India captain Virat Kohli has often been backed as having the potential to come close to the former’s record.Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs 52 Runs to Join Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Batting List

But recently, Kohli's form and inability to get big runs has been a concern. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has now identified a fault in Kohli's batting and reckons that is the reason why he is struggling.

“When I speak about Virat, he always used to go across the stumps. But he never believed in date, stats, coaching. He is a great player but got caught. A bottom hand player who goes across, he got caught there. That is why when the ball goes away, he would have a problem. Recently, Sri Lanka came to India for a Test series. The ball kept low. On such low pitches, Sachin would never get out, whereas Virat did. Tendulkar would change his strategy. He would come inside the crease if it’s spinning too much, and vice-versa. Sachin has had this problem a few times – like Asif dismissed him in Karachi (2006), but most often he would adjust. So this is the difference if I have to compare (Kohli and Tendulkar). On poor pitches, there is no batsman better than Sachin,” Latif said during a YouTube chat. Also Read - IPL 2022: GT Captain Hardik Pandya on His Battle With Umran Malik in Loss Against SRH

Meanwhile, Kohli is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit in the IPL and would be playing tonight against Chennai Super Kings.