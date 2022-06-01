Mumbai: Hardik Pandya has been the talk of the town after he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title on Sunday in Ahmedabad. While plaudits and fans have been lavishing praise on the GT skipper, some have even been comparing him to legendary captains of the past. GT star Sai Kishore has recently pointed a similarity between Hardik and MS Dhoni. Kishore reckons both have the ability to get the best out of their players.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ideal Batting Spot For Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant For India's T20 World Cup Squad

"There are a lot of similarities between the two. Much like Dhoni, Hardik has the knack of getting the best out of his players. Both put the team before themselves and that's what you expect from your leader. I would call Hardik the junior version of Dhoni," he said to TOI.

"It was a great season but I feel I can do better. I will want to continue improving my game in the coming months," he further said.

It was a season to remember for Gujarat Titans as they completed what they started well against Rajasthan Royals with a seven-wicket win. Hardik Pandya was awarded the man of the match in the summit clash for his all-round show.

He picked up three crucial wickets for merely 17 runs and also chipped in with the bat later on. The GT captain hit an important 35 off 33 balls to put GT in a winning position.

Following the win, Hardik thanked the supporters and the entire support staff for being their with the team. He also wished that they can put up an equally good show next year.

