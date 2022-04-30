Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Quinton de Kock left everyone amazed with his gesture after the latter decided to walk away despite the fact that Punjab Kings (PBKS) appeal for caught behind was turned down by the umpire. Sandeep Sharma, the bowler appreciated de Kock on this and said ‘Thank you’ while patting him on the back.Also Read - IPL 2022: We Played Stupid Cricket - Lucknow Super Giants' Skipper KL Rahul After 20-Run Victory Over Punjab Kings

Twitterati went into a frenzy after noticing this rare instance of ‘Spirit of the game’ in the match. The 29-year old was the top scorer for Lucknow in the match. He scored 46 off 37 deliveries before getting out to Sandeep. Watch video: Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav: The ‘KulCha’ with a flavour of success

ICYMI – Spirit of cricket: Quinton de Kock walks after edging the ball. 📽️📽️https://t.co/u1Htv2n2F4 #TATAIPL #PBKSvsLSG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After PBKS vs LSG, Match 42: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants pounced on the mistakes of a self-destructing Punjab Kings to record a 20-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Kagiso Rabada struck four times as Punjab Kings upped their game in the bowling department to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153 for eight.

It should have been a straight forward chase but Punjab fluffed to end at 133 for eight in 20 overs.

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11) led LSG’s spirted bowling effort but they were also aided by the recklessness of the Punjab batters who struggled to convert starts, including skipper Mayank Agarwal (25), Liam Livingstone (18) and Jonny Bairstow (32).

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan also ended with three wickets. With the first four overs only fetching 16 runs, de Kock broke the shackles for LSG by smashing his fellow countryman Rabada for successive sixes, one a straight hit that landed on the boundary rope while the other maximum came via a massive hoick over midwicket.

Inputs from PTI