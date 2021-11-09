Dubai: Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side on Tuesday. Bangar takes over from Mike Hesson, who remains the Director at RCB. Bangar would not be new to the RCB setup as he was previously the batting consultant of the side.Also Read - Virat Kohli Played His Last Match as T20 Captain: Virat Kohli's Captaincy Record List In All Formats | Watch Video To Find Out

Speaking about the appointment of Sanjay Bangar as Head Coach, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief. Sanjay Bangar has been part of our support staff as a batting consultant and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and batting coach, having worked extensively with the Indian cricket team. Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter.” Also Read - Shaheen Afridi Humourously Mocks Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul During Pakistan's T20 WC Super 12 Game vs Scotland; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCB Mike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wkm7VbizTV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2021

Also Read - Ravi Shastri's Last Dressing-Room Speech as India Coach to Virat Kohli & Co: 'You Guys Have Exceeded Expectations'

Meanwhile, RCB also needs to find a captain for the upcoming season as Virat Kohli has stepped down as skipper of the side. Multiple reports suggest that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are frontrunners to take over reins from Kohli.