Mumbai: Virat Kohli, who sets high standards for himself, was fuming after being dismissed for yet another golden duck in IPL 2022. This was his third golden duck of the season and he could not keep a lid over his emotions after walking back to the dressing-room on Sunday. Finally, batting coach of RCB Sanjay Bangar came in to console Kohli. Bangar put his arms around Kohli in a bid to calm him.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario: How Can MS Dhoni-Led CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs?

It was Jagadeesan Suchith who got the better of the ex-India cricket captain. Kohli flicked the ball straight to mid-wicket where Kane Williamson took the catch. Here is the video where you can see Bangar’s gesture towards Kohli: Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Admits Contemplating Retiring Out to Get Dinesh Karthik in During SRH vs RCB

In IPL 2022, Kohli has scored 216 runs in 12 games at 19.6 and at a strike rate of 111.3 with just one half-century score.

Opting to bat on a slow surface, du Plessis led from the front with a 50-ball 73 not out, while Dinesh Karthik (eight-ball 30 not out) provided the late flourish as RCB overcame an anxious start to post 192/3.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were skittled out for 125 to crash to their fourth loss on the trot as Hasaranga stymied their chase with figures of 4-1-18-5. The win also avenged their shocking nine-wicket loss to Hyderabad in the first leg at the Brabourne where Bangalore had collapsed to 68 allout.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).