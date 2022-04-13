Mumbai: Virat Kohli shocked one and all when he made the announcement that he would step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. While Kohli did not have a good time as captain at RCB, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar admitted that he felt Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma may take the same route and hand over the leadership to Kieron Pollard.Also Read - Shivam Dube REVEALS MS Dhoni's Advise After Heroics During CSK vs RCB

Manjrekar said this when he was asked about Pollard’s poor form. The ex-Indian opener reckons Pollard can ‘still add value’ to the MI scheme of things. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After CSK vs RCB, Match 22: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

“I feel Pollard still adds value. [Before the season] I even felt Rohit Sharma might leave captaincy like Virat Kohli, relax a bit, play as a pure batter and hand the responsibility to Pollard who is a brilliant international captain,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - MS Dhoni Consoling Mukesh Choudhary After Dropped Catch During CSK vs RCB is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video