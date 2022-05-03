Mumbai: It was a day to forget for Rajasthan Royals as they slumped to their second loss in a row after Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets on Monday at the Wankhede stadium. The loss has derailed Rajasthan’s campaign to some extent. After the loss against Kolkata, RR captain Sanju Samson reckoned the wicket was slow and it was the batting that let down the side. He also admitted that they were 15-20 runs short.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs RR, Match 47: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

"The wicket was a bit slow, but they also bowled really well but with the kind of batting we had, would have liked a few more boundaries at the end and finish off a bit better. I think we were short by 15-20 runs," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

"Personally, we should have batted a bit more better. Of course, win the next toss for sure. We have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you, wickets at the wrong time stopped myself to keep on going with the momentum. Wanted to build up the partnership and when I wanted to go hard I think they bowled really well and we couldn't execute our shots," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Rana (48 not out) anchored the chase, while Rinku Singh played a 23-ball unbeaten 42-run cameo to help KKR overwhelm the target with consummate ease.

The win would certainly give KKR a new lease of life in the competition. They would like to continue the winning momentum going ahead.