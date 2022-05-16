Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals had a near-perfect game on Sunday evening at the Brabourne stadium as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs to occupy the second spot in the points table. Following the win, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson claimed that the side has been taking some good decisions. He also said that it is difficult to maintain a chilled atmosphere when things are not going well.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

“We have been taking some good decisions. It is very hard to maintain a chilled out atmosphere when things don’t go your way. Credit to the boys. You keep on losing here and there. We want to go out there and express ourselves as a batting unit. We have a quality bowling line up to defend,” Samson said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

Praising the intent shown by the Rajasthan players, Samson admitted that in T20 there is not much one can think as it is all about expressing yourself. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

“Each and everyone went out there and showed some intent despite playing a batter short. You can’t really think much in this format, you just go out and express,” he added.

Both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).