Mumbai: Kuldeep Sen, playing his first IPL match, was trusted by Sanju Samson to bowl the last over with Rajasthan Royals needing to defend 15 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. It was a bold call from Samson, who has already faced flak for his choices against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

Claiming that he got the feel and was confident about Sen, Samson recalled having seen the young bowler nailing wide yorkers in Syed Mushtaq.

"Depends on how he has bowled his first three overs. Got the feel that he has done well and he is confident (talking about Kuldeep Sen) to go and execute his wide yorker which he has been working in the off season. Saw him in Syed Mushtaq and he was nailing his wide yorkers," Samson said at the post-match presentation after going top of the table with a three-run win over LSG.