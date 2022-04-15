Mumbai: Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse to the Indian selectors of what he can do if he is fully fit. The Gujarat Titans captain surprised everyone as he walked out to bat in the third over of the match after his team lost two early wickets. The GT captain, who usually does not bat at No 4, looked in absolute ease as he took the Rajasthan bowlers to the cleaners during his breathtaking 87* off 52 balls at the DY Patil stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya on Being Gujarat Titans Captain - 'Allows me be Flagbearer of The Team'

After the match, Sanju Samson hailed Hardik for his all-round show. ""You can say that (if Gurajat got 10-15 extra runs). But I would like to give credit to their batters. Hardik played a very good innings, they played really well to get that score. If we had wickets in hand this was chasable I feel," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

""I have played enough number of years in this league to understand that each game is crucial. Very important to learn and comeback stronger in the next game," Samson added.

The Hardik show powered Gujarat Titans to 192/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

It was Gujarat’s fourth win of the IPL 2022 season and they climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 192/4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43; Riyan Parag 1/12) beat Rajasthan Royals 155-9 in 20 overs ( Jos Buttler 54, Shimron Hetmyer 29; Lockie Ferguson 3/23) by 37 runs.