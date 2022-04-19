Mumbai: Despite having scored a mammoth 217 for five in 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals were not in the game for a large part of it on Monday at the Brabourne stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was an Yuzvendra Chahal over in which he got a hattrick and swung the game in favour of the Royals. After the seven-run win, Sanju Samson confessed that he has a lot of respect for KKR as a team and that he never felt they were going to win the game.Also Read - IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS Thought Behind The Hattrick Ball to Pat Cummins During RR vs KKR

"I respect KKR as a unit. We never thought we were in the game. I think I don't need to talk much about individuals. We are lucky to have great players," he said after the win at the post-match presentation.

"It got tensed. The quality of players made it very interesting. Very happy for the win. There are some things that need to used at the right time. You need to be smart enough to slow it down," he added further.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 217/5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sanju Samson 38; Shimron Hetmyer 26 not out; Sunil Narine 2/21) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 210 all out in 19.4 overs (Aaron Finch 58, Shreyas Iyer 85, Umesh Yadav 21; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40, Obed McCoy 2/41) by 7 runs.