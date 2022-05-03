Mumbai: Things got a little heated in the middle at the Wankhede stadium on Monday when Kolkata Knight Riders took on Rajasthan Royals. It happened in the fag end of the match when Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson looked a upset with the umpire over a wide call. Samson opted for a DRS even when the ball was way away from the bat. It was the manner in which Samson took the review showed that he was not happy and it was an act to protest against the umpire’s call of a wide.Also Read - Rinku Singh: From Nearly Becoming a Sweeper to Being The IPL Hero For Knight Riders

He also went upto the umpire and had a long conversation with him where it seemed he was getting a clarification over the wide call. It happened in the penultimate over of the match when Prasidh Krishna was bowling. His plan was to keep the ball away from the batter and take the leg-side out of the equation. He erred a little too much on the off with the batter, Nt=itish Rana, shuffling in his crease trying to put the bowler off.

Here is what happened between Samson and the umpire: Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Blames Batting After Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals

RR captain Sanju Samson reckoned the wicket was slow and it was the batting that let down the side. He also admitted that they were 15-20 runs short.

“The wicket was a bit slow, but they also bowled really well but with the kind of batting we had, would have liked a few more boundaries at the end and finish off a bit better. I think we were short by 15-20 runs,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.