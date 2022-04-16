Mumbai: So, is it going to be an IPL debut for Arjun Tendulkar? At least, Mumbai Indians have teased it with a picture of Arjun on their social media accounts. The MI social handle posted a picture of Arjun and captioned it as,”#MIvLSG on our minds.” While it is highly unlikely that Arjun would get a maiden IPL game today, Mumbai desperately need a win to get their campaign on track and keep the hopes of playoff alive.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kavya Maran All Smiles After SRH Beat KKR; Twitterverse Reacts as PICS go VIRAL

Arjun's sister Sara reacted on the post from MI. She was all hearts. Sara too would be hoping to see her brother make his IPL debut. Will that happen or not only time will reveal.

Here is Sara's reaction:

Arjun was re-signed by MI for Rs 30 lakhs. The young left-arm pacer drew bids from Gujarat Titans as well. He has featured in two T20s for Mumbai state team. Arjun was also part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team but is uncapped in first-class cricket.

In case Arjun comes into the side, Basil Thampi or Jaydev Unadkat would have to make way. The bowing unit of Mumbai have not been on the mark and have leaked runs against oppositions. Mumbai have played five and are yet to open their account. They would like to do it today against Lucknow.

Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi/Arjun Tendulkar, Tymal Mills