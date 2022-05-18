Mumbai: Tim David gave a glimpse on Tuesday as to why he is rated so highly in the shortest format of the game as he almost took Mumbai Indians over the line in a 194 chase at the Wankhede stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-handed batter smashed a breathtaking 46 off 18 balls to change the balance of the game in favour of Mumbai.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

His innings comprised of four sixes and three fours before he was runout in the 18th over the game. While his runout was the turning point of the game, Sara Tendulkar’s heartbroken reaction from the stands summed it up. Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

Sara’s heartbroken reaction surfaced on social space and is now going viral. Here is the much talked-about picture: Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

Fans mood when Tim David got out. pic.twitter.com/XgzujAPxUz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

With 44 needed off 18, the big-hitting David blazed away to 46 off just 18 balls to keep alive Mumbai’s hope for a fourth win this season.

David hit four sixes off the 18th over bowled by T Natarajan, including a monstrous 114m hit, to bring the equation down to 19 from 12. However, Natarajan (0/60) managed to redeem himself off the last ball as David was run out.

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).