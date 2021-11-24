Chennai: The Indian Premier League is set to return to its home and the 2022 season promises to be bigger and better. While the 2021 season did not go as per plan due to the constant Covid-19 threat, the 2022 season is expected to be better with big crowds slowly but surely returning to stadiums.Also Read - Fake News: BCCI Quashes Reports of 'Halal' Meat Diet For Team India Players

As per a report on Cricbuzz, the schedule has not been decided as yet. The report suggests that the BCCI has internally conveyed the news to franchises that the tournament would start on April 2 and the first match in all likelihood would be played in Chennai as they would have the hosting rights because they won the title in the 2021 season. There is no confirmation as yet as to who would play in the opener with Chennai Super Kings.

After CSK won the title with a win over KKR, BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement that the cash-rich league would return to its home.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like,” the BCCI secretary had said at the function.

With the addition of the two new franchises, the matches would increase which means the fans would love all of it.