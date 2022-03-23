Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to welcome fans back to the stadiums with the governing body of the lucrative league announcing on Wednesday that the three venues — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune — will allow 25 per cent occupancy from March 26 onwards.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is Best at the Top of the Order, Says Ex Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Coach Daniel Vettori

"The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," IPL said in a statement.

"Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 for the league phase of the tournament," added the statement.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols, only 25 per cent occupancy will be allowed, said the statement.

In all, 20 matches each will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune will be played.