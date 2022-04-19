Mumbai: Despite the heartbreaking seven-run loss against Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Brabourne stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan put out a tweet for the side. In his tweet, he congratulated Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine. He also had a special mention for KKR coach Brendon McCullum, who had hit a century 15 years ago for Knights. Shah Rukh said even if KKR have to lose, this is the way it should happen.Also Read - IPL 2022: Obed McCoy Does Allu Arjun's Signature 'Pushpa' Move During RR vs KKR; Celebration Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up….” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan after the match. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Not Impressed With Venkatesh's Unnecessary Throw During RR vs KKR | WATCH VIDEO

