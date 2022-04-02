Mumbai: Following the emphatic six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan had a special message for Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell. Umesh and Russell were the stars for KKR at the Wankhede stadium against PBKS. While Umesh bagged a career-best four for 23, Russell hit a sensational 31-ball 70*.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Praises Andre Russell After KKR Beat PBKS

SRK tweeted: "Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys."

Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2022

SRK was not present at the stadium, but his kids were and they cheered their lungs out for the side from the stands. Fans would dearly be hoping to get to see SRK at the stadiums during the IPL.

It was KKR’s second win in three games while Punjab suffered their first loss of the season after the win over RCB. The win has taken KKR to the top of the points table at this point in time.

Kolkata would now like to move ahead with the winning momentum, while Punjab would like to bounce back to winning ways soon.