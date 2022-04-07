New Delhi: After an incredible performance, on Wednesday, by all-rounder Pat Cummins with the bat which led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory against the Mumbai Indians, owner Shahrukh Khan minced no words to express his excitement in an Instagram that have gone viral last night. Mumbai Indians posted a score of 161/4 on a bowler’s friendly wicket and Kolkata, courtesy of a quickfire 50 from Cummins, achieved the target with 24 balls to spare.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs MI, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Claim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Swells Lead in Purple Cap

Khan, in his post, said – Wow again!!! @kkriders boys!! Also Read - Highlights IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins' Blitzkrieg Steamrolls Mumbai Indians; Kolkata Win By 5 Wickets

@patcummins30 I want to dance like @ar12russell & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done KKR and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!! Also Read - IPL 2022: David Warner 'Excited' To Return to Delhi Capitals

Chasing a challenging total, KKR were off to a slow start and the pressure resulted in a wicket. Tymal Mills gave Mumbai their first breakthrough by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane (7) in the 5th over. Shreyas Iyer (10) who came to bat couldn’t last longer and got out to Daniel Sams, leaving KKR in trouble at 35-2 in 6 overs.

It was KKR’s third victory in the four matches and they climbed to the top of the table with 6 points. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ horror run continued as they slumped to their third successive defeat in the ongoing season.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38 not out; Pat Cummins 2/49) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 in 16 overs (Pat Cummins 56 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 50 not out; Murugan Ashwin 2/25) by five wickets