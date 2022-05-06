Mumbai: Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in 2023? That is what Danny Morrison asked the CSK captain at the toss when he took over from Ravindra Jadeja mid-season. Dhoni’s kept fans guessing as he said it could be a ‘different yellow jersey.’ Since Dhoni’s statement, speculations have been rife over what could it be. Ex-Chennai opener Shane Watson has recently decoded Dhoni’s remark. As per Watson, fans could see Dhoni coaching the side in the 2023 IPL.Also Read - Rovman Powell Reveals Interesting Conversation With David Warner in 20th Over

"I think, when he said 'different yellow (jersey)', he is probably talking about a coaching shirt than a playing shirt. I'd be blown away if he does anything else but being involved with CSK after he finishes playing, whenever it is," Watson said in The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Hailing Dhoni even now, Watson – who has shared the dressing room with the CSK captain on many occasions – revealed that coaching is something he is interested in.

“He is just CSK through and through. I’ve been talking through with him at times, we had a lot of chats and that’s one thing I know that he wants to get into, whether it is coaching or being a director of cricket. I’d be blown away if he doesn’t move into that job. There’s no rush, he is still doing a great job (as a player),” Watson further said.

Meanwhile, Chennai have had a disappointing season. They are now out of the playoffs race as well along with Mumbai.

If Dhoni is the coach next year, it would be interesting to see who leads the side.